Hospital workers suspected of treating protesters and others injured in unrest-related incidents have themselves faced arrest and torture.
"It is deeply alarming that the Syrian authorities seem to have given the security forces a free rein in hospitals, and that in many cases hospital staff appear to have taken part in torture and ill treatment of the very people they are supposed to care for," said Cilina Nasser, Amnesty International Middle East and North Africa researcher.
Climate of fear in Syria's hospitals as patients and medics targeted | Amnesty International
Seeded on Thu Nov 3, 2011 2:48 AM
