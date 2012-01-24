Punjab Institute of Cardiology PIC Lahore medical tragedy death toll reaches alarming 71 – PakMed Info Forum

Prof Dr Javed Akram, head of investigation team probing deaths caused by drugs, said death toll could cross alarming figure of 150 to 200. He said probe team asked pharmaceutical companies about record of medicines. He said some 24,000 to 25,000 patients have taken those substandard drugs from different government hospitals, including Pakistan Institute of Cardiology, in Lahore. Cardiowason was given to cardiac patients for lowering the cholesterol in the body. The authorities has sealed a part of the pharmaceutical company.