Mystery disease kills 2 more, toll reaches 72

According to the report of drug testing laboratory, mega factory's medicine naming 'Cardiowason' was found substandard because at the time of purchase medicine was perfectly alright but spots started appearing on the medicine with the passage of time.

Cardiowason is given to cardiac patients for lowering the cholesterol in the body. The authorities have sealed a part of the pharmaceutical company.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested owners of three pharmaceutical companies on charges of supplying spurious drugs, registering FIR against them and sealing medicine sections of the companies.