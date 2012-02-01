FDA approves vismodegib for basal cell cancers - - ModernMedicine

Cleared under the FDA’s priority review program — which allows an expedited six-month evaluation of drugs that may offer major treatment advances — Erivedge is intended for use in patients with locally advanced basal cell cancer who are not candidates for surgery or radiation and for patients whose cancer has metastatized.

Erivedge is taken in pill form once a day. It works by inhibiting the Hedgehog pathway, which is active in most basal cell cancers and only a few normal tissues, such as hair follicles, according to the FDA website.