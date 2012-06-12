Newsvine

camdic

 

About Articles: 12 Seeds: 777 Comments: 30 Since: Feb 2008

New skin patch treatment kills most common form of skin cancer

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by camdic View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONScience Daily
Seeded on Tue Jun 12, 2012 3:31 AM
Discuss:

There are two main types of skin cancer:melanoma, which forms deep in the cells that produce pigment in skin, and nonmelanoma cancer, such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer that affects the surface layer of the skin. Researchers have developed a treatment called a phosphorus-32 (P-32) skin patch, a radiation spot-treatment in the form of a patch that can safely and easily kill skin tumors with a few easy outpatient appointments. This therapy is ideal for patients with skin cancers that are very difficult to operate on, especially if skin grafting after surgery would be a challenge.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor