Psychological Medicine - Abstract: Volume 42(6) June 2012 p 1321-1328 Cannabis, schizophrenia and other non-affective psychoses: 35 years of follow-up of a population-based cohort.

Results: Odds ratios for psychotic outcomes among frequent cannabis users compared with non-users were 3.7 [95% confidence interval (CI) 2.3-5.8] for schizophrenia, 2.2 (95% CI 1.0-4.7) for brief psychosis and 2.0 (95% CI 0.8-4.7) for other non-affective psychoses. Risk of schizophrenia declined over the decades in moderate users but much less so in frequent users. The presence of a brief psychosis did not increase risk of later schizophrenia more in cannabis users compared with non-users.

The Cannabis and its derivatives are capable of producing alterations in time of memory, attention, thus compromising the learning and reaction time.