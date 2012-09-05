Duration of resuscitation attempts varies between hospitals. Although we cannot define an optimum duration for resuscitation attempts on the basis of these observational data, our findings suggest that efforts to systematically increase the duration of resuscitation could improve survival in this high-risk population.
Duration of resuscitation efforts and survival after in-hospital cardiac arrest: an observational study : The Lancet
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Sep 5, 2012 10:24 AM
