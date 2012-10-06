Newsvine

More than 8,000 German schoolchildren stricken with food poisoning, norovirus suspected - The Global Dispatch

German health authorities say at least 8,300 children, along with some teachers,  have fallen ill with vomiting and diarrhea after eating food from school canteens and daycare centers in eastern Germany.

The viral gastrointestinal bug, norovirus has been found in some of the children.

