Michio Kaku: Can Nanotechnology Create Utopia? - YouTube

Throughout human history people have tried to create utopia, the perfect society. These dreams have not been realized because we have scarcity. However, now we have nanotechnology, and with nanotechnology, perhaps, says Dr. Michio Kaku, maybe in 100 years, we'll have something called the replicator, which will create enormous abundance.

There actually is a nanobot that can replicate, actually take apart molecules and rearrange them in fantastic ways. Mother Nature has already created it. It's called the ribosome. The ribosome can take hamburgers, milk shakes and turn them into a baby in nine months. That is a miracle. The ribosome takes hamburgers, French fries, potato chips, breaks apart the molecules and reassembles them into DNA. Mother Nature has created the replicator. It replicates humans, but what happens when humans create replicators by which we can replicate everything? This is a very subversive idea.